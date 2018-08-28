Opinion: Why Jose Mourinho is the best man for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho with Manchester United colours

From the lively days of Sir Alex Ferguson era to the gloomy days of Moyes and Louis van Gaal, Manchester United have come quite far. We all know this has been a very abysmal start by a Manchester United team from the days when the Premier League was just started. United are only three games into the new season so it is very early for alarm bells to be ringing, So we have to get behind the manager as these are the times which define a football club and its fanbase.

I know this is not the most popular opinion right now but Jose Mourinho is the best man for the job. The day Sir Alex left, Jose Mourinho should be appointed at that time only. Wherever Jose Mourinho has been He has provided stability to the football club, whether it is the underdogs of Porto or the treble winning team of Inter Milan.

The Glazers and Ed Woodward are making an extremely good amount of money because of the history of the football club. But when you appoint a manager you have to back him at every aspect which is not in the case of Jose Mourinho. Mourinho wanted a centre-half from the start of the transfer window but Woodward failed to deliver. And now the defensive weaknesses can be seen by everyone. Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still present at the club, Antonio Valencia and Ashley young are still used in the back four.

United have signed more sponsors in this transfer window than the number of players. Reports of a feud between Ed Woodward and Mourinho are just not going away. So much negativity around the club is primarily because of the media's agenda against Mourinho. But Jose displayed an uncharacteristically rare touch of emotion and appreciation, He applauded the fans in the Stretford end by picking up the scarf of United colours.

Mourinho himself said that this is the dream job for him and he has won more Premier League trophies than the 19 managers combined. We all know the hype created by the media around Liverpool and Tottenham but they have not won anything for god knows how many years.

Its times like these we are defined as fans. We have to get behind our manager and players because there is one person who can turn this around and its Jose Mourinho.