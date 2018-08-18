Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Jose Mourinho possibly confirmed his declining relationship with Paul Pogba

Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.44K   //    18 Aug 2018, 02:03 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Jose Mourinho - Man Utd boss

There is no denying the fact that the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba declined last season. Although they never came out in front of the media to directly express their animosity towards each other, their body language and sly digs at one another are out for everyone to see.

In the last pre-match press conference, Jose said;

'He's playing well for the fans, for the team and that's what I want'.

Pogba in an interview after the Leicester City game expressed his dedication to the fans and his team-mates. This could be an indication that the manager and the player are not seeing eye to eye.

The tension between the two inflated before the Manchester derby at the Etihad last season. If rumors are to be believed, then Mino Raiola offered City the chance to sign his player during the January transfer market.

Pogba's performances had been full of ups and downs last season, this added to Mourinho's frustration. Knowing Jose, he never fails to criticize his players openly in front of the press. 

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Paul Pogba - Captained Man Utd to a victory on matchday one

Recently after the World Cup commenced, Mourinho took a dig at Pogba saying that the format of the World Cup suited him better than the Premier League. Mourinho might be trying to motivate him for the Premier League, but this type of approach sometimes doesn't go down well with players.

Pogba after the Leicester game said that - there are certain things he cannot speak about, else he would be fined.

There were rumours that Mourinho responded to this statement made by Pogba saying that - if someone wants to leave Manchester United again, then they just need to hand in a transfer request. 

With Pogba being vehemently linked to Barcelona, all these controversies and sly digs at each other will only add fuel to the fire.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Manchester United transfer roundup: Mourinho takes...
RELATED STORY
Summing up the Paul Pogba to Juventus rumours 
RELATED STORY
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Paul Pogba needs to be the permanent...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Mourinho 'has never been so happy' with...
RELATED STORY
With Zinedine Zidane circling, three reasons why Jose...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba agrees incredible £350k-a-week deal with...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's move to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us