Opinion: Jose Mourinho possibly confirmed his declining relationship with Paul Pogba

Suman Dey // 18 Aug 2018, 02:03 IST

Jose Mourinho - Man Utd boss

There is no denying the fact that the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba declined last season. Although they never came out in front of the media to directly express their animosity towards each other, their body language and sly digs at one another are out for everyone to see.

In the last pre-match press conference, Jose said;

'He's playing well for the fans, for the team and that's what I want'.

"He's playing well for the fans, for the team and that's what I want." 😁 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IEQMlHXz0W — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2018

Pogba in an interview after the Leicester City game expressed his dedication to the fans and his team-mates. This could be an indication that the manager and the player are not seeing eye to eye.

The tension between the two inflated before the Manchester derby at the Etihad last season. If rumors are to be believed, then Mino Raiola offered City the chance to sign his player during the January transfer market.

Pogba's performances had been full of ups and downs last season, this added to Mourinho's frustration. Knowing Jose, he never fails to criticize his players openly in front of the press.

Paul Pogba - Captained Man Utd to a victory on matchday one

Recently after the World Cup commenced, Mourinho took a dig at Pogba saying that the format of the World Cup suited him better than the Premier League. Mourinho might be trying to motivate him for the Premier League, but this type of approach sometimes doesn't go down well with players.

Pogba after the Leicester game said that - there are certain things he cannot speak about, else he would be fined.

There were rumours that Mourinho responded to this statement made by Pogba saying that - if someone wants to leave Manchester United again, then they just need to hand in a transfer request.

With Pogba being vehemently linked to Barcelona, all these controversies and sly digs at each other will only add fuel to the fire.