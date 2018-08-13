Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Liverpool are serious contenders for the Premier League title this season

jamescisco2018
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
337   //    13 Aug 2018, 23:37 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - lethal

Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, clearly making a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League that they are battle ready for the season. In Mane, Salah and Firmino, Liverpool boast of one of the most fearsome attacks in Europe - as seen last season.

The signing of Naby Keita has added the edge the team had been missing in midfield since the departure of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Jurgen Klopp identified the areas the team needed strengthening and didn't hesitate with regards making quality signings, even going as far as breaking the world record for the transfer of a goalkeeper.

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Naby Keita - midfield dynamo

The quick transition between defense and attack as seen in the West Ham game showed Liverpool have picked up from where they left off last season, and there are no signs of them slowing down.

If there is any team in England with the ability to challenge Manchester City at the moment, it is this Liverpool team. You just get the feeling that if they can get it right against the so called lesser teams in the Premier League, then they could be champions at the end of the season due to Jurgen Klopp's fine record against the top six teams in England.

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Jurgen Klopp - battle ready

Another air of optimism currently blowing around Anfield is the fact that they have not just strengthened the midfield position of the team, but have added quality. The likes of Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri added to the experience of James Milner and Jordan Henderson - you can expect this Liverpool team to be stronger than it was last season.

The fans clamored for strength in depth, and now they have it. This could ultimately propel Liverpool to the summit of the EPL at the end of the season.

Hopefully they can keep the deadly trio of Firmino, Mane, and Salah fit through the long season, and give Manchester City a run for their money in the process.

jamescisco2018
CONTRIBUTOR
