Opinion: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri is the steal of the summer transfer window so far

Durim Halimi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.55K // 09 Aug 2018, 18:34 IST

Messi of the Alps - Shaqiri

Every club in the Premier League has been active in signing players during this summer transfer window, but Liverpool completed probably the best signing at a bargain price.

Liverpool's signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City is undoubtedly the signing of the summer in England so far. The fact that Jurgen Klopp managed to secure the services of the popular Swiss international midfielder for a bargain fee of £13million makes this move even more impressive.

Other clubs have spent larger sums of money on mediocre, unproven players this summer, but Liverpool landed a talented footballer with extensive experience. At 26 years old, Shaqiri has played in the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, has played in multiple European Cup and World Cup tournaments, and has three seasons of Premier League experience under his belt.

Shaqiri was under pressure during the 2017-18 campaign with Stoke City as supporters rested their hopes of avoiding relegation on his shoulders. With a weak supporting cast at Stoke City, the 'Messi of the Alps' managed to notch 8 goals and 7 assists.

Over the course of his three seasons with The Potters, Shaqiri scored a total of 15 goals and completed 15 assists. Now that Shaqiri has joined forces with notable players, such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino, he will certainly showcase his true potential.

Throughout his playing career at both club and international level, Shaqiri has earned the reputation of being a reliable playmaker. His superior dribbling, great vision and deadly shooting from outside the penalty area will provide Liverpool with even more offensive efficiency.

Shaqiri has already made three appearances for Liverpool this summer. Thus far, Shaqiri has exceeded Jurgen Klopp's early expectations with his stellar form against Manchester United, Napoli and Torino.

Overall, Xherdan Shaqiri is a proven player with a positive reputation in the world of football. Having played for clubs like Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the past, Shaqiri is no new-comer to the pressure of maintaining high standards of football quality for a major club.

It remains to be seen how Klopp will utilise Shaqiri in Liverpool's stacked midfield. Regardless of Shaqiri's role at the club as a starter or squad player, his arrival only strengthens Liverpool, and will help the Reds close the gap as they chase Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

All stats via premierleague.com