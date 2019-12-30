Opinion: Manchester United must stick to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bounce back from a topsy-turvy decade

2020 is on the horizon and football fans are busy reminiscing on the highs and lows in this decade of their favourite teams. Manchester United, particularly, has had a roller-coaster ride enlivened with memorable as well as shocking moments spread throughout the decade. Red Devils may have won multiple Premier League crowns, but with the rise of Manchester City and strong competition from Chelsea, it won't be wrong to say that the red side of Manchester has lost their grip on the alpha position, which now seems a distant sight considering the fact that they are struggling to even break into the top 4.

The post-Sir-Alex period has been disappointing as the club seems to have lost its identity, one which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to restore. However, it is fair to say that it'll take a lot of time for the side to regain their previous status as a giant of European football. A host of managers have held the reins of this majestic club in this decade and very rarely has the club looked like a side in control and it's all down to the board's as well as fans' ever-growing impatience. David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were all given the opportunity to turn around the fortunes of the club, but sadly none of them could match the aura that Sir Alex Ferguson created. Many might argue that their tactics were antithetical to the club's principles which may be true to a certain extent but the argument that the club didn't stick to them for long also seems relevant.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made an emphatic start to life Manchester United but things have been gloomy ever since the Norwegian's stint as the manager of the club was made permanent. The side have been inconsistent and has particularly been dreadful against lower-placed teams which is something to look upon especially if Solskjaer aims to bring back the glory days.

Stepping into 2020, many will make resolutions and Manchester United should certainly make one and that is to stick to their manager simply because Rome wasn't built in a day and to make Old Trafford a fortress again, it will require a certain amount of persistence, dedication and, most importantly, patience. With Solskjaer at the helm, young stars like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and more have prospered and the players should be there at the club when they reach their optimal potential.

Solskjaer knows the club well, understands the value of the badge and he literally connects with the fans' emotions. Calling Manchester United just a football club is a substandard choice of words! Millions adore The Red Devils for the plethora of exciting moments they've presented their fans with which is why the Red Devils are the most loved football club in the world. Sticking to the Norwegian manager is in the best interests of the club and their fervent devotees will certainly agree to this claim.

