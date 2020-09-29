Opinion: Jurgen Klopp's dominant Liverpool are unaffected by lack of preseason

"They’re like a machine,” Roy Keane said of Liverpool after the Reds’ dominating performance against Arsenal on Monday.

The Manchester United legend added on Sky Sports: “They’ve got great quality going forward. They’re obviously one of the fittest teams around. They suffocate teams. I know Arsenal were encouraging them by playing out from the back but they have loads of goals in them.”

When a team plays as Liverpool did against the Gunners, not even Andy Robertson’s mistake can overshadow their performance.

The left-back was culpable for Arsenal’s goal, as his failed clearance allowed Alexandre Lacazette to volley home past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool completely dominated Arsenal en route to a 3-1 win

However, Liverpool recovered well and Robertson redeemed himself by scoring the equaliser, while Sadio Mane and new signing Diogo Jota sealed a 3-1 win at Anfield. While the result was emphatic, it was the way Liverpool played that caught the attention of many.

Liverpool seemingly unaffected by lack of preparation time

In a season being played without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, poor performances by teams have been pinned on a lack of preseason. The sloppiness of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City has largely been linked to their lack of adequate preparation before the season began.

However, Liverpool is bucking the trend. The Premier League champions also started the season on a disjointed note and were probably fortunate to have won on an opening day against Leeds United.

However, they have since kicked into full gear, tearing apart Chelsea, Lincoln and Arsenal in the space of a week. The Reds have scored 12 goals in those three games and conceded just three.

The Reds have already kicked into full gear and are primed to defend the Premier League title

As it stands, with the inconsistencies of their rivals, Liverpool look likely to run away with the Premier League title once again. They don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

No wonder, then, that when Klopp was reminded of having the same points with Everton and Leicester City at the summit of the table, he quickly brushed aside the potential competition from both sides.

"Who cares, in this moment, who is up there?” he told the BBC, adding that “it's just the start [of the season.]"

Indeed, the season is long, but Klopp’s all-blazing Liverpool have set the tone and will be the side to beat.