Opinion: Reason why Paul Pogba is not coming to Barcelona this season

vikas srivastava FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.40K // 18 Aug 2018, 01:30 IST

Paul Labile Pogba

Lately there has been a lot of rumors about Pogba leaving Manchester United for Barcelona. The fact is Pogba is one of the most valuable players on the Manchester United roster, there is no way they are going to sell him to Barcelona.

He plays as a pivot in a central defensive midfield role which takes away the freedom to move up to the final third.

He is an attack-minded player, but he has been playing in a defensive set up for the last two years under Jose Mourinho, he would be eager to join a club where he can shine and play to his potential.

He recently won the World Cup with France and played a crucial role in the campaign. He is a big brand, and is too valuable off the pitch for the Manchester United board to let goof such an asset. It would negatively affect the club's brand, and would hamper it's off the pitch image globally.

Let's assume for a minute that they don't need him, another question would be how they are going to fill the void left after his move. The transfer market has been inflated without bounds since Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, and they won't get a Pogba like player so quickly.

Jose Mourinho - not a chance he's letting Pogba go

Barcelona is not a desperate club anymore. Last season Barca needed the squad depth and were toyed by other clubs in the transfer market. The Barcelona board was forced to buy players on inflated rates, but tables have turned this season.

Barcelona has had an excellent transfer season, and they don't need to buy another midfielder.

Barcelona possesses the likes of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, with both having more than two years left in them. Rakitic played over 70 matches last season, and rarely dropped form. This season Barca have enough depth in the squad, and with the proper rest, he will unquestionably play for more than 2-3 years at the same level.

Sergio Busquets has even more footballing life in him, he is a bit younger than the aforementioned players. He is an intelligent player, and does not rely too much on physical capabilities. He is more of a tactical player, and has been one of the most consistent players in the last 6-7 years for FC Barcelona.

Arturo Vidal - midfield dynamo

Vidal is 31, and we can expect him to be at the top of his game for 2-3 more years. If not injured, he is an asset to the team. He gives more than 100 percent on the pitch.

In those 2-3 years, Barcelona can develop players like Arthur, Alena, Puig. Alena and Puig came from La Masia, and they are already accustomed to the Barcelona playing style and philosophy.

Bringing in Pogba will only hamper the hopes of young La Masia graduates, negatively affecting the club's youth system. He would only consume the playing time of young players like Alena and Arthur.

Alena and Puig are La Masia graduates, and are extremely promising. Given some time they can assuredly fill the void left in the midfield during the post Xavi-Iniesta era.

Keep in mind that I have not mentioned Coutinho who is most probably going to play as a central midfielder this term. We are stacked in midfield, and in my honest opinion Pogba is not coming to Barcelona this season.