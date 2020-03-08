Opinion: Relegation-threatened West Ham deserved more against Arsenal

Arsenal FC 1-0 West Ham United - Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal won a tight game against West Ham United in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Bukayako Saka's late run on the left-wing gave the Gunners acres of space and after he passed the ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was stationed right at the edge of the box, it was game on.

The Gabon international found space to give the ball to Mesut Özil in a lob, and the former Germany international was typically unselfish to head it to a running Alexandre Lacazette who finished it off in style past the lunging West Ham goalkeeper Łukasz Fabianski. The goal could not be celebrated at the moment as Özil was deemed to be offside, but minutes later, the Video Assistant Referee signalled it to be allowed. The entire Emirates Stadium erupted as Mikel Arteta's men pocketed three points from a game where it seemed they would only take one.

West Ham were excellent throughout the match except for that one moment of lack of concentration, most of the blame of which has to go to left-back Aaron Creswell. Issa Diop, Mark Noble and Declan Rice displayed their high standards as usual and the Hammers had the game under tight control. Manager David Moyes may rue the fact that his side will have to go back across London with nothing to show for their efforts, but pundits will say that it was them who deserved to win on Saturday and not Arsenal.

Statistics may show the fact that Arsenal had more possession than West Ham (69 per cent to their rivals' 31) but the Hammers were more clinical when in front of goal. They took fourteen shots in all of which six were on target whereas the Gunners had only two shots on target. The problem with West Ham's efforts was that they did not have a quality striker who could convert those half-chances into goals. Moyes brought on Felipe Anderson in the 87th minute but by then it was too late. Attackers Sebastian Haller and Michail Antonio just could not break into Arsenal's solid defence.

West Ham are sixteenth in the Premier League table (27 points from 29 matches) tied with Watford and Bournemouth and just 2 clear of Aston Villa who have 2 games in hand. Moyes knows only too well that playing attractive football counts for nothing if it doesn't result in a win. They are now in a dogfight for staying up in the Premier League and can't afford more games like this. While they deserved more, they come away with zero points and more relegation threatened than before the match.