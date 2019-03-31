×
Opinion: The best possible moves Real Madrid should make in the upcoming transfer window

Giulio Prifti
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
678   //    31 Mar 2019, 19:03 IST

Zinedine Zidane looks on.
Zinedine Zidane looks on.

So far, the 2018/19 season has been horrible for Real Madrid. The Galacticos dropped out of the Champions League against Ajax Amsterdam in the Round of 16, after winning the competition 3 times in a row.

They are in 3rd spot behind Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona in the La Liga, with the Catalonians nearly unreachable at the top. In addition, maybe the biggest harassment for Madrid: The three Classico losses since Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane both left the capital. Now in March, the latter was appointed to lead Real back to top after two disappointing managerial spells of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Having a budget of reported £330 million, the club definitely does not lack money and ambition to find the best solutions on every position. Some Galactico signings are needed, that could lead Madrid back to glory and fill the gaps.

Goalkeeper:

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Thibaut Courtois looked like a very promising player as he joined the team only one year ago. Another player for the Galactico side, the best goalkeeper of the World Cup was meant to succeed in the Bernabeu. He did cost Los Blancos only £31.5 million as he was in the last year of his contract. This huge sum is now coming back at Florentino Perez as Zidane could replace the Belgian with his old keeper Keylor Navas. As they still could get good money, they should sell Courtois to fund more needed transfers.

The already mentioned Navas should stay in the starting eleven, as he already did under their French coach in their previous three Champions League victories. Andrii Lunin should join the team back from loan. He is a very promising player and should get some starts as the team’s second keeper.

As a third keeper, Madrid could bring in someone like Roberto from Espanyol, who they should be able to get for nothing, as his contract is running out in the end of the season.

