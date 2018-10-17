Opinion: The reason why Real Madrid should sign Icardi in January

Santosh Pradhan

Icardi has everything that a top striker needs to have, namely, pace, skills, positional sense

The fact that Real Madrid are facing difficulty in scoring goals is not hidden anymore. Karim Benzema scored 5 in his first 4 games at the start of the season, but in the last seven outings, he has just scored one.

Gareth Bale has not scored in the last four matches. Madrid is definitely missing the leadership and charisma of Cristiano Ronaldo. Julen Lopetegui, the Madrid coach, is under severe pressure, and if reports are to be believed, he could be sacked before El Clasico on October 28.

The problem area is that inside the opposition penalty box, with Madrid having some great midfielders in Modric, Casemiro, and Kroos. Bale who was supposed to take the goal scoring burden this year has failed to live up to expectations. The need to invest in a striker is inevitable for Madrid, and there are a few options they can explore in January.

Mauro Icardi is definitely at the top of that list. Having scored 112 goals for Inter in 190 matches, and playing in a league where defenders are very disciplined, Icardi has everything a top striker needs to have, namely - pace, skills, positional sense, and the big match attitude.

Icardi was the joint top scorer in Italian Serie A last season, and is in good form in the current season as well. Icardi's current deal includes a release clause of €110 million, and that won't be a problem for a resource rich club like Real Madrid.

Icardi showcased what he's capable of in the UEFA Champions League against Spurs when he scored a late volley to secure three points for his team. His ability to come good in big matches was what Argentina missed at the World Cup, and Real Madrid should make him a priority to arrest their faulting season.

The need to invest in a striker is inevitable for Madrid

Former Real Madrid Coach Fabio Capello believes that Icardi is the answer to all striking questions for Real Madrid, as he is a specialist in the penalty area just like Ronaldo. The Argentinian will play against AC Milan on Sunday where he will face a former Madrid striker in Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain's success with Madrid should give Madrid more confidence to sign Icardi, as Icardi seems to be a younger version of Higuain, and both have performed wonderfully well in Italian football.

His movement and acceleration have given trouble to the best of defenders in Italy, and given the more technical nature of the game in Spain, he would find it easier in Spain to run past defenders.

Madrid must also show some caution and not panic in January if an Icardi deal doesn't go through. The fact that Benzema and Bale are still world class is in no doubt. Maybe they need a new manager who plays a better formation than Lopetegui.

Zidane gave freedom to the front three, that is missing nowadays with forwards being told to increase their work rate. Only time will tell if Madrid goes for a proven coach, or a proven goal scorer.