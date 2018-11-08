×
Opinion: The reason why Santiago Solari should remain Real Madrid's coach this season

Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
373   //    08 Nov 2018, 12:55 IST

Santiago Solari was declared the head interim coach of Los Blancos
Santiago Solari was declared the head interim coach of Los Blancos

Real Madrid has developed a reputation for changing coaches quickly. Julen Lopetegui was one of the recent victims of this system. In fact, he became the fastest manager to get sacked in the Florentino Perez era.

After the sack, Santiago Solari was declared the head interim coach of Los Blancos. He was the coach of the Real Madrid Castilla before getting promoted to first team head coach.

Real Madrid has now played 3 games under Santiago Solari, and they have won all 3. In the games, Madrid scored 11 times, and haven't conceded a goal. The games were not against very strong opposition, but the wins were important for the players to regain their confidence.

Real Madrid are now looking more lethal in the final third, and are also making good use of counter attacks.

Santiago Solari has provided a proper shape to the team when they're on the pitch. He has also made good use of his substitutes, as we saw how the inclusion of Isco and Vinicius changed the match against Valladolid.

The erstwhile Castilla manager has a good understanding with the youth players. He has started giving game time to players like Vinicius, and Javier Sanchez, who have not disappointed.

The erstwhile Castilla manager has a good understanding with the youth players
The erstwhile Castilla manager has a good understanding with the youth players

He had a poor record with the reserve side, but despite his poor record, he was given another chance with the side this year. The reserve side was third in the Segunda Division B before he left.

There are not a lot of managers available currently who are worth being the coach of Los Blancos. All the top managers are currently employed, and according to rumors, talks broke down with Antonio Conte.

Most managers are not willing to work as Real Madrid's coach because of the immense pressure which comes with the job, along with the risk of getting sacked anytime.

Wenger is not interested in coming back to managing football clubs, and if Leonardo Jardim were to be selected as the coach, he would require at least a season to make the squad play his way. Hiring Roberto Martinez would be like the case of Lopetegui, as both lack the experience of managing top clubs.

Real Madrid need to be patient with Solari, and keep him at least till the end of the season. If they're not satisfied with his performance, they'll be able to find a suitable replacement.

He could be the perfect replacement to Zinedine Zidane. After his impressive start, he deserves to remain the manager at least till the end of the season.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Isco Vinicius Júnior Florentino Perez Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
