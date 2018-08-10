Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur's chances of success in the upcoming season

max bean

Harry Kane - Spurs hitman

The transfer window came to an end and Tottenham Hotspur were the only Premier League and Champions League team not to make a single signing. However, they managed to keep hold of their top players.

That being said, it was a very poor transfer window and we will have to see how Spurs cope with the big teams next season who have all strengthened their squads. What is very hard to understand however, is why people now don't think Spurs will get into the top four.

Two seasons ago, Leicester were 5000/1 to win the league but defied all odds and managed to do it. Why cant this be the same for Spurs? It is very difficult to understand why people all over social media now think Spurs are out of the race for top four before the season has even started.

Toby Alderweireld - constantly linked to Man Utd this summer

Anything can happen this season, and I believe if the players can stay fit, and they play to the tempo they managed last season, then they will definitely be able to push for a top four spot, or even challenge for the title. It will be a big challenge, but if the players and staff believe, it is definitely possible.

There is also a lot of anger from Spurs fans towards the club. If they are to challenge for the title, they need to be backed by the fans and the negativity at this current stage is not good for staff and player morale.

Mauricio Pochettino - has a lot of work to do

Spurs had a poor transfer window, but they managed to hold onto a few of their top players who all have plenty of time left on their contracts. Harry Kane even signed a new 5 year deal, and if he was to leave, he would go for at least 100 million.

Toby Alderweireld was also a favourite to move to Manchester United this transfer window, but Spurs also managed to keep hold of one of the worlds best centre backs.

With all this being said, I can see why Spurs fans have a negative attitude towards the club at the moment, but anything can happen, and if they believe alongside the players and staff, they could achieve great things in the upcoming season.