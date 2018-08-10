Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur's chances of success in the upcoming season

max bean
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
366   //    10 Aug 2018, 03:49 IST

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Harry Kane - Spurs hitman

The transfer window came to an end and Tottenham Hotspur were the only Premier League and Champions League team not to make a single signing. However, they managed to keep hold of their top players.

That being said, it was a very poor transfer window and we will have to see how Spurs cope with the big teams next season who have all strengthened their squads. What is very hard to understand however, is why people now don't think Spurs will get into the top four.

Two seasons ago, Leicester were 5000/1 to win the league but defied all odds and managed to do it. Why cant this be the same for Spurs? It is very difficult to understand why people all over social media now think Spurs are out of the race for top four before the season has even started.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Toby Alderweireld - constantly linked to Man Utd this summer

Anything can happen this season, and I believe if the players can stay fit, and they play to the tempo they managed last season, then they will definitely be able to push for a top four spot, or even challenge for the title. It will be a big challenge, but if the players and staff believe, it is definitely possible.

There is also a lot of anger from Spurs fans towards the club. If they are to challenge for the title, they need to be backed by the fans and the negativity at this current stage is not good for staff and player morale.

Girona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre-Season Friendly
Mauricio Pochettino - has a lot of work to do

Spurs had a poor transfer window, but they managed to hold onto a few of their top players who all have plenty of time left on their contracts. Harry Kane even signed a new 5 year deal, and if he was to leave, he would go for at least 100 million.

Toby Alderweireld was also a favourite to move to Manchester United this transfer window, but Spurs also managed to keep hold of one of the worlds best centre backs.

With all this being said, I can see why Spurs fans have a negative attitude towards the club at the moment, but anything can happen, and if they believe alongside the players and staff, they could achieve great things in the upcoming season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Toby Alderweireld Mauricio Pochettino EPL Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
max bean
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Are Tottenham Hotspur's stadium expenses beginning to bite?
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur's lack of signings might cost them a...
RELATED STORY
Why Tottenham need to take advantage of the confusion at...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Tottenham will win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will have a slow start...
RELATED STORY
4 things Tottenham need to do moving forward
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Need to Play The Next Few Months Perfectly to...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's lack of signings: There's more to it than you...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Centre Backs in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us