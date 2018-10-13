×
Opinion: Was loaning out Paco Alcacer to Dortmund a mistake by the Barcelona board?

vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Feature
149   //    13 Oct 2018, 04:48 IST

Paco Alcacer
Paco Alcacer

On 28 August 2018, Paco Alcácer joined German top tier club Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €30 million at the end of the season.

Since he moved to Dortmund, it seems like he has had a rebirth. He is flourishing at his new home. He even had this to say about his recent move.


“I took the decision to leave and go elsewhere in order to find playing time and enjoy my profession, At Barcelona, it's very difficult to have minutes with the quality of players that Barcelona has with Messi, Luis, and Philippe."
“I'm very happy with the decision I made. From the first day I arrived (in Germany), all the players in the team have helped me considering all the challenges one faces when going abroad and not speaking the language. I've adapted well."

He is currently leading the list of top scorers of Bundesliga without even staring a match in the league yet. Despite being only 81 minutes on the pitch, he has scored 6 goals for his new club. He has been in a stellar form since his transfer to Dortmund and is enjoying his new life in Germany to the fullest. 


Was loaning him out a mistake by the Barcelona board?

The recent performance by FC Barcelona and their lack of goals in front has only fired this question. 

In my opinion, loaning out Paco Alcacer was not a mistake. Not even by a long shot. First of all, people should realize that there is a gulf of difference between BVB Dortmund and FC Barcelona. They play with a completely different style, set up, and footballing philosophy. 

I do not want to disrespect Dortmund, but there is always a difference in the mindset of the opposing teams when they play against big teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Teams fear to play an open game against teams like Barcelona. Given the quality of Barcelona and having players like Messi, Suarez and Coutinho upfront, teams generally avoid taking the risk.

Teams prefer to park the bus and put eleven players in defense and kill the game. They prefer to play in their own half and are happy to take one point instead of going all out. Most of the time, playing an open game against Barcelona backfires. 

All of this means fewer chances for goals. Teams like Barcelona play possession football and to break the 11 man defense they rely heavily on individual brilliance, skill, and creativity. 

Paco is a completely different player and does not suit the style with which Barcelona plays. He is a poacher who waits for the ball in the penalty box and relies heavily on his finishing skills. 

The move to loan out Paco was beneficial for both parties. It was a shame that player of his quality was wasted at FC Barcelona.

Barcelona was never going to drop a healthy Suarez and Paco. These professional players have a very short career. They should play as much as possible. It was a good move for both parties involved. 

Paco is a kind of player who needs the team to play to his strengths, and Dortmund seems to suit him well. 

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Borussia Dortmund Football Paco Alcácer
vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Mathematician and a 'Culé'
