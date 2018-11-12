Opinion: Wayne Rooney's England tribute is well deserved

Aaron Gales FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 Nov 2018, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wayne Rooney will play for England one more time

As we approach the international break the main talking point for England has been the decision to allow Wayne Rooney to make a one-off appearance against the United States to mark the end of his international career.

This decision has been met with disdain in some quarters with many saying that it cheapens the value of an international cap, and that with England looking so impressive under the management of Gareth Southgate, they should have left Wayne Rooney in the past where he belongs.

I think the fuss has been over the top and unnecessary.

Despite the ups and downs during his time in an international shirt, he never gave less than 100 percent. Nobody could ever doubt the commitment of Rooney.

He is England's most capped outfield player and their all-time record goalscorer, and as a result of those achievements holds a unique place in the history of English football.

Rooney has been in impressive form in the MLS

His contribution deserves recognition.

It's a classy gesture by all concerned and will have no effect on Gareth Southgate's plans for his evolving England side. He will still be able to use 16 other players in the same friendly as they prepare for a pivotal game against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

It will also be a fantastic opportunity for Southgate and some of the younger England players to tap into Rooney's considerable experience. Raheem Sterling has inherited Rooney's mantle as England's best player, but also the one most likely to be made a scapegoat by fans and media when things go badly. Sterling would be a fool not to spend some time with Rooney and pick his brains over the next few days.

And what about Callum Wilson who has received a call-up for the first time. Imagine being greeted by England's greatest ever goalscorer on your first experience with the national team. It can only benefit him in the future.

Wayne Rooney may no longer be part of England's future on the pitch but he deserves to be consigned to the past with respect and I am looking forward to seeing him get an excellent reception from England's fans in a few days' time.