Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: What Manchester United should do to get back to winning ways

Pranav Byakod
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
286   //    24 Sep 2018, 20:06 IST

Enter ca
Manchester United are falling behind in the Premier League, with rivals Liverpool and City at the top

Once upon a time when a certain Scot was at the helm, the Red Devils were virtually unbeatable. With 13 Premier League titles and a number of other accolades ever since the Premier League's inception, Old Trafford became a fortress and only few dared to challenge Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Ever since his retirement in 2013, however, United have been on a decline. David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to win titles and were subsequently relieved of their duties.

Current manager Jose Mourinho instilled hope in United fans after claiming the Europa League in 2016 and coming 2nd in last season's Premier League campaign, but this season has not gotten off to the best of starts.

The Reds started off with a convincing 2 - 1 victory against Leicester before slumping to consecutive defeats against Brighton and Tottenham, and this weekend's draw against Wolverhampton does not indicate signs of improvement. However, there are a few changes Mourinho should make to regain their lost form in the league.

#1 Play Anthony Martial instead of Alexis Sánchez

Alexis Sanchez switched the Emirates for Old Trafford in January as part of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but has not lived up to his potential. The Chilean has only managed to score 2 goals in 17 appearances for the club and it's high time Mourinho benches him for a couple of games.

Martial, who has been phenomenal when on the pitch, provides more pace on the wing and his versatility means he can create more chances for Romelu Lukaku. Also, Martial and Lingard on either wing would be extremely threatening for any opposing defense.

#2 Allow Pogba to play a more attacking role

P<p>
Pogba has done well in attack for United

Club-record signing Paul Pogba should ideally be playing in a more natural position. During his time at Juventus, Pogba had the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal, and Claudio Marchisio to provide defensive cover while he went up field, and the Bianconeri benefited immensely from it. United do have the defensive midfield cover in the likes of Nemanja Matić, Fred, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, and Mourinho should utilize them in order to let Pogba play up front.

#3 Experiment with Lukaku and Rashford up front

When Sir Alex was in charge of the Red Devils, he did not make too many changes to their style of play. One interesting fact from his reign is that Ferguson barely changed his formation, always sticking with a 4-4-2 system. Fortunately, it worked wonders and became a style United adapted to.

Playing Lukaku and Rashford up front means that United can play more attack-minded (something which has not happened since Mourinho took over) and the goal-scoring burden won't only fall on Lukaku. Rashford gets more game time and the Pogba/Matić midfield duo can provide both defensive and offensive cover.

Note: These are just some of the points that I feel would benefit Manchester United as they look to claim the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho's tutelage.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Pranav Byakod
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Play for the name on the front of the shirt, and they'll remember the name on the back." - Tony Adams
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
4 ways Manchester United can bounce back
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester United must do to get all three...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jose Mourinho is the best man for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
4 Ways Manchester United Can Fix Their Situation
RELATED STORY
4 ways Manchester United could salvage their season
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United are struggling to keep pace
RELATED STORY
What is wrong with Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
What exactly is the tactical way of looking at Jose...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us