Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: What Thibaut Courtois' arrival means for Keylor Navas

Ishaan Tewari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
804   //    10 Aug 2018, 03:07 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid unveils new signing Thibaut Courtois

As Thibaut Courtois completes his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, the Bernabeu faithful have mixed feelings about the transfer.

The arrival of one of the world's best goalkeepers is certainly an exciting prospect, and the player is a valuable addition to a team that just lost Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the same time it puts a question mark on their current number one goalie's future.

Keylor Navas has won 3 straight Champions League titles as well as one La Liga title with Los Merengues since arriving in 2014 after a brilliant season with Levante and a stellar performance at the World Cup in Brazil.

There is no doubt that the Costa Rican has been instrumental in Real's recent success, particularly their exploits in the Champions League.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Navas has won three straight Champions League titles with Real

Despite the success he has had at the club, there has for some reason always been doubts raised by the club's management over his quality, and whether a keeper like him should be at a club like Real.

In fact, Navas would surely not be at the club right now if it wasn't for the infamous fax machine malfunction in 2015 which denied David De Gea a switch from Old Trafford to the Bernabeu.

It is worth noting that after that incident, Real went on to win three consecutive Champions League titles and La Liga in 2017 with Navas guarding their net. He has been nothing but a true professional despite the negative treatment he has received from the Real Madrid hierarchy.

While Courtois' transfer indicates that Navas' time at Real has come to an end, the Costa Rican in typical fashion said that he has 'the same desire to leave Real as he has to die'.

And his dedication to the club has not gone unnoticed by manager Julen Lopetegui, believing he can work with both of them.

Perhaps Lopetegui will do what Carlo Ancelotti did during the 2013-14 season with goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Diego Lopez - use one in the league, and the other in all cup matches, including the Champions League.

Keylor has always been his managers' preferred choice. Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, and Zinedine Zidane all voiced their support for the player. It has always been the club's management who have seemed displeased with him for a reason no one seems to understand.

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Navas shared a great understanding with former manager Zinedine Zidane

It has been rumored that Real's pursuit of Chelsea's new goalie Kepa in January this year really upset then manager Zidane, and it was one of the reasons he quit the club after the end of last season. Navas, upon the Frenchman's departure had stated that Zidane had always trusted him.

For now Real have another problem to sort out. If Keylor stays, which seems almost certain after his comments, Real will have 5 goalkeepers in the squad - Navas, Courtois, Kiko Casilla, Andrea Lunin, and Luca Zidane.

It appears that Casilla and Luca Zidane will be offloaded, with Lunin going away on loan to get some playing time under his belt.

Despite the controversy surrounding Courtois' arrival, one thing is clear - if Lunin proves to be as good as Real think he is, then the goalkeeper position is covered for the next decade at least.

For Keylor Navas, this seems like just the start to any other season - constant speculation and doubts over his future are things that he has surely grown accustomed to. The only difference is that he now has a world class goalkeeper fighting with him to be Real's number one.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Navas will look to fight for his place at Real this season

However, looking at Navas' commitment and dedication towards serving the club over the past few seasons, you can't help but think that this is a challenge he relishes and is ready for.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Keylor Navas Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Ishaan Tewari
CONTRIBUTOR
19
Real Madrid's new dilemma: Navas vs Courtois
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Keylor Navas if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
5 top goalkeepers Real Madrid could target to replace...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with world-class goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
8 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Former Barcelona midfielder...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's expected lineup in the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us