Opinion: The reason why Arturo Vidal is an excellent signing for FC Barcelona

vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Feature
3.30K   //    07 Aug 2018, 18:45 IST

Arturo Vidal
Arturo Vidal - Barca's new midfield enforcer

Barcelona officially announced Arturo Vidal on Monday as the club completed one of the surprise signings of the transfer window so far.

The decision to buy Vidal is a good move from the Barca board as reinforcements are needed in the midfield. Paulinho and Iniesta, two of the more experienced players, have left the club, and you cannot expect the young players to have an impact right away.

He is a steal because in such an inflated market, Barcelona bought a world class midfielder for the speculated price of around 20 million euros. Therefore, it is a good move from the financial point of view as well.

He is 31, and we can expect him to be at the top of his game for 2-3 more years. Barca can use this time to scout young midfielders and allow players like Arthur and Alena develop and adjust to the Barcelona style. Young players like Alena will unquestionably learn a lot from his expertise.

He has two or three years of playing at the top level left in him. He will not waste the playing time of players like Arthur and Alena. In this sense, he is an excellent signing for FC Barcelona.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
An imposing figure in the midfield

Vidal is an upgraded version of Paulinho, he is physically strong like Paulinho with an added feature of scoring goals, and has a record of scoring a goal in every five matches.

He has a lot of stamina, and has a strong aerial presence. He can soak up the pressure and does not lose possession of the ball even under high pressing. Vidal is a complete midfielder, and a world class player in his position.

He can break up play, can blast forward, and is a threat from set pieces. He is a warrior, motivator, and does not lose hope till the last minute.

He plays in a number of positions and is an asset to the team because he contributes equally in defense and offense, and gives the team an additional advantage over the opposition.

Vidal has played for top European clubs like Juventus, Bayern, and Leverkusen. He has all the experience in the world, so he will not take much time to adjust and will surely make an instant impact as he steps on the pitch. He is also already good friends with South American players at Barcelona.

Barcelona fans who are skeptical over his disciplinary record need to know that in over 260 matches he played for Juventus and Bayern Munich, he received only two red cards. He plays with high intensity, and his performance proves that it suits him best.

In last year's Champions League, Roma outperformed Barca's midfield with physicality, and you can't expect forwards like Messi to create magic if you do not have the midfield. Vidal can be crucial in these types of matches.

Barca lacks a physical player who can show up in high intensity games in the Champions League. He is a fighter and gives more than 100 percent to the game. Games become nasty sometimes, to counter this - you need a player like Vidal on the team.

He fights for every inch, and players like Vidal help to win tight contests.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Arturo Vidal Barcelona Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Mathematician and a 'Culé'
Merits and demerits of Barcelona signing Arturo Vidal
