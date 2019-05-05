×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Why Manchester United must sell Paul Pogba

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Feature
466   //    05 May 2019, 21:19 IST

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid bound?
Paul Pogba: Real Madrid bound?

Paul Pogba has to go.

Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield ended the team's chances of Champions League Football next season and Pogba, as he has been so often this season, was once more completely anonymous in the middle of the park.

Despite United's indifferent form this year, they were expected to steamroll the already relegated Huddersfield who had only scored nine home goals all season.

They didn't. The United team were all over the place yet again and Pogba appeared as if he would rather be anywhere else other than the John Smith's Stadium.

The £89 million record signing was once more outshone by 22-year-old Academy prospect, Scott McTominay, who was energetic, clinical and everything Pogba wasn't.

It is time to cut the Frenchman loose.

Former United boss, Jose Mourinho made public his problems with Pogba and highlighted a questionable attitude from the World Cup Winner. That was laid bare when the 26-year-old mocked Mourinho's dismissal as United manager on Twitter.

What is significant as Solksjaer is the polar opposite personality to Mourinho. So, what is happening at the club?

Former United right back, Gary Neville hinted there was something rotten in the dressing room in his now infamous rant on SkySports when he stated the club was "rancid."

Advertisement

The suggestion is that Pogba is a de-stabilising influence in the dressing room and has a negative effect on the likes of homegrown stars such as Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who are exactly the type of players the club hopes to build around for the next decade.

Pogba has been continuously linked with a move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid and may be a good fit for the LaLiga team as Zinedine Zidane seeks to overhaul Madrid's misfiring squad. Pogba could be a central part of the rebuild.

The latest in a long line of poor results add up to the same thing. United with Pogba is a United that cannot be successful regardless of who is the manager.

If Madrid wish to spend £160 million on the under-performing and disruptive Frenchman, them United should accept the cash gladly and reinvest into the team to solve their leaky defence and withering midfield.

If Solksjaer does offload the World Cup winner in the summer transfer window, then his rebuild could may well be a successful one.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
3 Reasons why Manchester United need to keep Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils interested in Lyon midfielder who is 'more complete than Paul Pogba'
RELATED STORY
Premier League: The Paul Pogba conundrum
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
3 player who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 7 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must become the full-time manager of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: 'Pogba doesn't want to stay at United,' claims Gary Neville
RELATED STORY
3 reasons which could be halting Manchester United star Paul Pogba's move to Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us