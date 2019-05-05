Opinion: Why Manchester United must sell Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid bound?

Paul Pogba has to go.

Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield ended the team's chances of Champions League Football next season and Pogba, as he has been so often this season, was once more completely anonymous in the middle of the park.

Despite United's indifferent form this year, they were expected to steamroll the already relegated Huddersfield who had only scored nine home goals all season.

They didn't. The United team were all over the place yet again and Pogba appeared as if he would rather be anywhere else other than the John Smith's Stadium.

The £89 million record signing was once more outshone by 22-year-old Academy prospect, Scott McTominay, who was energetic, clinical and everything Pogba wasn't.

It is time to cut the Frenchman loose.

Former United boss, Jose Mourinho made public his problems with Pogba and highlighted a questionable attitude from the World Cup Winner. That was laid bare when the 26-year-old mocked Mourinho's dismissal as United manager on Twitter.

What is significant as Solksjaer is the polar opposite personality to Mourinho. So, what is happening at the club?

Former United right back, Gary Neville hinted there was something rotten in the dressing room in his now infamous rant on SkySports when he stated the club was "rancid."

The suggestion is that Pogba is a de-stabilising influence in the dressing room and has a negative effect on the likes of homegrown stars such as Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who are exactly the type of players the club hopes to build around for the next decade.

Pogba has been continuously linked with a move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid and may be a good fit for the LaLiga team as Zinedine Zidane seeks to overhaul Madrid's misfiring squad. Pogba could be a central part of the rebuild.

The latest in a long line of poor results add up to the same thing. United with Pogba is a United that cannot be successful regardless of who is the manager.

If Madrid wish to spend £160 million on the under-performing and disruptive Frenchman, them United should accept the cash gladly and reinvest into the team to solve their leaky defence and withering midfield.

If Solksjaer does offload the World Cup winner in the summer transfer window, then his rebuild could may well be a successful one.