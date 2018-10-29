Opinion: Why Real Madrid should keep Julen Lopetegui

Barcelona dismantled Real Madrid at Camp Nou - LaLiga

Sunday's El Clasico has come and gone, and it was a result that every Real Madrid fan had dreaded. But the scoreline and the fashion in the way the Los Blancos lost was astonishing. As the social media goes crazy with the scoreline, a closer look needs to be taken as to why Barcelona put five past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid seemed like a team with nothing to play for. The first half ended 2-0, but it could have been even more. Barca kept possession of the ball like they usually do. But there was no effort from the Madrid players to close them down or give chase. This certainly did not look like the Real of old, but it is confusing considering the only change from last season was one player. That too a player who is not known for his defensive attributes.

Marcelo pulled a goal back for Real

Things though changed after the second half. Madrid brought on Lucas Vazquez for Raphael Varane, and there was an immediate impact. Los Blancos looked more dangerous. They were pressing Barca into mistakes and winning the 50-50 battles. All that led to a goal for Madrid and suddenly the Camp Nou became nervous. There was a feeling Madrid can pull back in level terms. Lopetegui's gamble had paid off.

Suarez scored a hat-trick to condemn Real to a heavy defeat

That was until Suarez brought the home fans on to their feet again. What happened next was pure joy for a Barca fan and pure despair for a Real fan. At the end of the match, everyone in Barcelona had one question. Will Lopetegui be sacked?

Real Madrid is better off keeping Lopetegui than firing him now.

The performance at the beginning of the second half should be all the evidence Florentino Perez needs. Real Madrid was always going to struggle with the loss of Ronaldo. His departure was sudden and couple that with Zidane's, Real had a big void to fill. Real brought in Lopetegui for Zidane, but no one for Ronaldo.

While that seemed all right the way the Los Blancos started the season, the goal drought should not come as a surprise. Ronaldo was scoring 50 goals per season and Real have not brought anyone in to rectify that.

Cristiano Ronaldo has created a void that is yet to be filled in Madrid

But Sunday's El Clasico should not only be about the goals. The reason Real scored was that of the press they exerted on Barca. The Blaugrana were certainly taken by surprise by the reaction of their rivals and did look nervous. If Real had pressed for the whole match, the scoreline may not have been this bad. Real could have snatched a draw or even go on to win the game.

The match showed that Lopetegui has the tactics and the bravery to turn things around. The players though need to give a much better performance. The midfield of Modric, Kroos, and Casmeiro seems jaded after the World Cup. The fact that Real have no good replacements for them is a concerning fact.

Florentino Perez may be tempted to take back the shirt he gave to Lopetegui

Perez needs to wield his power not to axe his current manager, but bring in reinforcements. Los Blancos are not going to get a Ronaldo, so they need to find a player who gives them goals but also get involved in the general play. Real's wooing of Neymar is not going to get them anywhere. They know he is not going to come cheap and should look at someone else.

They certainly need a striker to replace Benzema and need to bring in a holding midfielder to give Modric and Kroos competition. The glaring lack of reinforcements in the wing back positions was also evident. Real did bring in Álvaro Odriozola but he did not play instead of the injured Carvajal, which is puzzling.

There is also the case of who will replace Lopetegui. Conte has been sounded out, but whether he can turn around this team is questionable. The Italian is known to ask a lot from his players and after the performance that Real gave against Barca, even he may be having doubts about joining the Real Madrid dugout.

Lopetegui needs to be given his chance to change the fortunes around. The Real Madrid players should also give their manager their support through performances in the pitch.

It is still early in the season and while Real may not win the La Liga, they still are in the Champions League and Copa del Rey. A win in either competition should be seen as a successful season for the Los Blancos.

Sacking Lopetegui now will result in unrest in the dressing room and plunge their season into further turmoil. What Real need now is stability and therefore, should keep their current manager and see where he leads them this season.