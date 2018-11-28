×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

The mess at Manchester United is not all Jose Mourinho's fault

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
146   //    28 Nov 2018, 20:04 IST

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

Manchester United narrowly avoided defeat thanks to a Marouane Fellaini goal on Tuesday against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. That a club as massive as Manchester United would be dominated for major portions of a game by a lowly side at home would have been unthinkable even a few years ago. The major progress made under Louis van Gaal after the David Moyes saga seemed utterly undone.

However easy it may seem to target manager Jose Mourinho after United's harrowing performance, this time it did look like the man did the best he could. Of course, starting with Phil Jones was questionable but the England centre-half did have a good game in Victor Lindelof's absence.

What haunts Manchester United at the moment is having a crop of players who lack drive, desire and commitment. Receiving fat paychecks for turning out practically average performances in the biggest club in the world would not have been possible under Sir Alex Ferguson. The management, as well as the executive hierarchy that is in place at Old Trafford, is to blame for this. United's players no longer play for the crest on their shirt nor do they show the heart that is needed in the cut-throat competition that is prevailing in the world today.

On Tuesday, Mourinho started with Marcus Rashford in place of Romelu Lukaku in the striker's role and the move backfired almost immediately as it was crystal clear that Rashford's finishing is nowhere near those who are the best in the world. Relegating both playmakers Paul Pogba and Juan Mata to the bench showed confidence, even contempt, but that move was not successful either as he had to call on both of them in the second half.

The most questionable move that Mourinho made on Tuesday was substituting Fred, who had easily been the best player in the match, for Paul Pogba in search of goals while a struggling Nemanja Matic was allowed to continue. Marouane Fellaini cannot be saving Mourinho's job week in and week out, and there has to be a solution to United's goalscoring woes.

One of the ways is to try Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez up front but someone as experienced as Mourinho knows when something is wrong and we can trust him to fix the ailment soon.

The mess that is at Manchester United is not all his fault; it stems from a bunch of players who are limited and satisfied with what they have. United do not have a single world-beater at the moment and Mourinho can hardly be blamed for the effort his XI puts when out on the park.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Young Boys Football Romelu Lukaku Marouane Fellaini Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
UEFA CL 18-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
3 lessons we learned from Manchester United's 1-0 win...
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester Utd vs BSC Young Boys: Match preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
FT CSK VIK
1 - 2
 CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT AEK AJA
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Ajax
FT HOF SHA
2 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT OLY MAN
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
FT ROM REA
0 - 2
 Roma vs Real Madrid
FT MAN YOU
1 - 0
 Manchester United vs Young Boys
FT JUV VAL
1 - 0
 Juventus vs Valencia
FT BAY BEN
5 - 1
 Bayern München vs Benfica
Today ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
Today LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
Tomorrow PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
Tomorrow TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
Tomorrow NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us