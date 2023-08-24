Orenburg vs CSKA Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2023

Orenburg will welcome CSKA Moscow to the Gazovik Stadium for a Russian Premier League matchday six fixture on Friday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 bashing away to Akhmat Grozny. Four different men got on the scoresheet, with Camilo stepping off the bench to complete the rout in the 87th minute.

CSKA Moscow, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League. They went ahead through Anton Zabolotnyi but second-half goals from Nicolas Ngamaleu and Fedor Smolov helped the hosts complete the comeback.

The defeat saw the Krasno-sinie drop to fifth spot in the table, having garnered nine points from five games. Orenburg are bottom of the standings, with just one point to show for their efforts in five games.

Orenburg vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on nine occasions in the past. CSKA Moscow have seven wins to their name, while Orenburg were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when CSKA Mowcow claimed a 6-0 away win in the Russian Cup.

Orenburg have won just one of their seven games in all competitions this season.

Six of CSKA Moscow's last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Orenburg's last six games, including the last four have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Orenburg vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Orenburg are winless in the league this season, with their poor start to the campaign leaving them in danger of being relegated. They will have to turn the tide positively soon to avoid the drop.

CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold but a win here would see them remain in the early title race.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Orenburg 0-2 CSKA Moscow

Orenburg vs CSKA Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - CSKA Moscow to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Orenburg's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Orenburg's last five games have produced less than three goals)

Tip 4 - First 10 minutes result: Draw