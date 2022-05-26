Oriente Petrolero vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Seeking to pick up their first away win in the Copa Sudamericana and secure a place in the knockout stages, Fluminense visit the Estadio Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera to face Oriente Petrolero on Thursday.

The Bolivian outfit, meanwhile, will be playing for pride as they currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the group standings, having lost each of their five games so far.

Oriente Petrolero were left empty-handed for the third game on the trot last Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Nacional Potosi in the Bolivian Division Professional.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have endured a woeful campaign, losing each of their five games so far.

Oriente Petrolero, who are currently last-placed in Group H, head into the match as the only side yet to pick up a point in the continental tournament.

Elsewhere, Fluminense maintained their fine string of results last time out when they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fortaleza in the Brasileiro Serie A.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss at Coritiba on May 1.

Fluminense now head to the Copa Sudamericana, where they are currently third in the group standings, two points off first-placed Junior Barranquilla.

Oriente Petrolero vs Fluminense Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Fluminense cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Oriente Petrolero Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Fluminense Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Oriente Petrolero vs Fluminense Team News

Oriente Petrolero

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Erwin Sanchez Freking the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense

Fred, Luan Freitas, John Kennedy and Felipe Melo are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Fred, Luan Freitas, John Kennedy, Felipe Melo

Suspended: None

Oriente Petrolero vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Oriente Petrolero Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wilson Quiñónez; Raymundo García, Maximiliano Caire, Leandro Zazpe, Ayrton Paz; Ricardo Sandoval, Daniel Rojas; Hugo Dorrego, Luciano Guaycochea, Ronaldo Sánchez; Facundo Suárez

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fábio; Yago Felipe, Nino, David Braz, Mario Pineida; André, Wellington; Luiz Henrique, Ganso, Nathan; Germán Cano

Oriente Petrolero vs Fluminense Prediction

The onus will be on Fluminense to come away with all three points as failure to do so could spell an end to their continental campaign. They take on a floundering Oriente Petrolero side who are yet to pick up a point in the tournament and we predict they will comfortably come out victorious on Thursday.

Prediction: Oriente Petrolero 0-3 Fluminense

