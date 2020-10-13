The Eastern Conference of the MLS is back in action this week as New York City FC take on a strong Orlando City side at the Exploria Stadium. Both teams are currently vying for a place in the top four and will be desperate for a victory in this game.

Orlando City are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form over the past month. The home side is unbeaten in the MLS since August and will be confident going into this fixture.

New York City FC slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against the New England Revolution over the weekend and will want to prove a point in this game. The away side is only four points behind Orlando City in the MLS table and a victory in this fixture can hold the team in good stead for a top-four finish.

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a marginal advantage over New York City FC as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games out of a total of 15 fixtures played between the two sides. New York City FC have managed five victories and will want to even the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two teams in the 'MLS is Back' tournament resulted in a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Orlando City. Christopher Mueller scored two goals on the day and is likely to play an important role in this game.

Orlando City SC form guide in the MLS: D-W-D-W-W

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-W-L

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Team News

Dom Dwyer is currently injured

Orlando City

Orlando City have their fair share of injuries to account for and will have to do without Dom Dwyer and left-back Joao Moutinho in this fixture. Oscar Pareja has a formidable squad at his disposal and will field his best eleven in this game.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC reached the quarterfinals in the MLS tournament

New York City FC

The home side has several injury concerns to deal with as prodigious youngster Gedion Zelalem is currently nursing an injury. Maxi Moralez and star forward Heber have also been ruled out and will not be a part of the starting eleven.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Maxi Moralez, Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Fafa Picault, Junior Urso, Christopher Mueller; Mauricio Pereyra, Tesho Akindele

Wednesday's showdown could be crucial for playoff seeding 😈#ORLvNYC | #VamosOrlando — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) October 13, 2020

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita, Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Prediction

Owing to their brilliant form, Orlando City have a slight upper hand going into this game and will look to maintain their unbeaten streak against New York City FC. The likes of Nani and Fafa Picault have been excellent for the home side and can potentially win this game for Orlando City.

New York City FC have plenty of attacking talent of their own and will look to threaten Orlando City's goal in the early stages of the game. The home side has a robust defensive line, however, and is the favourite to win this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 2-1 New York City FC

