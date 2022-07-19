Orlando City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Arsenal are back in action with another friendly this week as they lock horns with Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners have been impressive under Mikel Arteta and have a point to prove this week.

Orlando City vs Arsenal Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League table last season and have shown a considerable degree of improvement under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners eased past Everton by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Orlando City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have never played a match against Arsenal and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season and has already scored three goals in his two games for the Gunners

Orlando City have struggled in the last half-hour of their matches in the MLS and have been outscored by a 15-5 margin during this period so far this season.

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season, scoring 61 goals and conceding 48 goals from their 38 matches over the course of the season.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last three matches in the MLS and will need to take it up a notch against a formidable opponent this week.

Arsenal have won their last three matches in all competitions by a combined 12-4 margin and are in impressive form at the moment.

Orlando City vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have made massive strides in the transfer market this summer and have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta. Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka found the back of the net against Everton last week and will look to make their mark this week.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-4 Arsenal

Orlando City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

