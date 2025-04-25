Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

The action continues in MLS as Orlando City and Atlanta United go head-to-head at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. Ronny Deila’s visitors are winless on the road this season, losing two of three matches.

Orlando played out a third consecutive stalemate last weekend, as they held Montreal to a goalless draw at the Saputo Stadium. Oscar Pareja’s side have gone six matches without defeat, winning two, since a 2-1 loss to New York City FC in March.

Orlando have 13 points from nine matches to sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, level on points with sixth-placed Nashville.

Meanwhile, Atlanta continue to struggle in the new campaign, as they fell to a 3-0 loss to 10-man Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park last time out. That followed a 1-0 defeat to Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 12, which snapped their three-game unbeaten run.

Deila’s men won two of their opening nine matches, losing four, to collect nine points and sit 12th in the East, level on points with 13th-placed DC United.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta have 11 wins from their last 23 meetings with Orlando, losing five.

Atlanta are winless in six of their last seven MLS away matches, losing four, since October 2023.

Orlando have won four of their most recent six home league games, losing two, since October.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction

While Atlanta will look to find their feet this weekend, they go up against an Orlando side who have proven tough to crack in recent weeks. Nevertheless, Pareja’s men should do just enough to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Orlando 1-0 Atlanta

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Atlanta’s last eight outings.)

