Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Orlando City host Atlanta United at the Exploria Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (May 27).

Orlando returned to winning ways on Sunday, snapping a four-game winless streak. They beat Inter Miami 3-1 to move 11th in the standings with 19 points. They will hope to build on that momentum at home but have lost thrice in their last five games.

The Lions, who won the US Open Cup last season, have been knocked out of the current edition, with their main focus now on the league. Their last meeting with Atlanta took place at the Exploria Stadium, where the visitors prevailed 1-0. The hosts will seek to avoid another surprise.

Atlanta, meanwhile, have suffered four defeats in their last six league games, conceding ten goals. They sit seventh with 22 points in 14 games. However, they're on track to achieve a better campaign than last season when they finished 23rd.

The Five Stripes’ away form is a cause for concern. They have not won on the road in six outings, losing thrice. They're also dealing with a mounting injury list, with four key players sidelined, including captain Bran Guzan. However, with two players in the top scorer list, they remain a team to be reckoned with.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games against Atlanta.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home clashes with Atlanta.

Orlando have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Atlanta have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away games.

Orlando have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Atlanta have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Orlando – W-D-D-L-L; Atlanta – D-W-L-L-L.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction

Duncan McGuire and Ercan Kara boast four goals apiece, while Martin Ojeda has netted thrice and also has as many assists. The trio will lead Orlando's attack once more.

Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada have been outstanding for Atlanta, scoring eight and six goals respectively. Expect a draw due to the two sides’ strong determination to prevail.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Atlanta United

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes