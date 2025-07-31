Orlando City vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Orlando City will face Atlas at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side have had mixed results in Major League Soccer this season and are now hoping for a much more solid campaign elsewhere.
They locked horns with Pumas UNAM in their Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday and played out a 1-1 draw with Rodrigo Schlegel heading home the opening goal just five minutes after kickoff before their opponents leveled the scores in the 80th minute. With the game level after regulation time, a penalty shootout ensued, which Orlando lost.
Atlas meanwhile were beaten 2-1 by 2023 Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami in their tournament opener. The Mexican side looked set to be headed towards a guaranteed point and penalty shootout following Jose Rivaldo Lozano's leveller in the second-half before their opponents reclaimed the lead in the 96th minute.
The visitors now sit 16th in the Liga MX table with zero points and must pick up a positive result this weekend if they are to remain in contention for the knockout phase.
Orlando City vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Atlas are one of just three Liga MX sides to pick up no points in their Leagues Cup opener this week.
- Orlando have had eight competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won just one of those games, lost two and drawn the other five.
- Los Rojinegros are without a clean sheet in their last 16 competitive outings, a run stretching back to early February.
- The Lions are the second-highest-scoring side in the MLS Eastern Conference with a goal tally of 46.
Orlando City vs Atlas Prediction
Orlando's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have however lost all but one of their last five games at the Inter&Co Stadium and could struggle.
Atlas are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just two of their last 10 games in competitive action. They are the underdogs heading into the weekend clash and could lose this one.
Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Atlas
Orlando City vs Atlas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Orlando
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last seven matches)