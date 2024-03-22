Orlando City vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Austin FC lock horns with a struggling Orlando City side in an important clash at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Austin FC Preview

Orlando City are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Orlando City vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and Austin FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played out a draw in the only match that has been played out between the two teams so far.

Austin FC came back from a 2-0 deficit to pull off a 2-2 draw in their previous game against Orlando City in the MLS - Sebastian Driussi is currently the only one of the four goalscorers set to play this fixture.

Orlando City have picked up only one point from their four matches in the MLS so far this season - the worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Austin FC are unbeaten in their last seven matches away from home against Eastern Conference opponents in the MLS, with their previous such defeat coming against Nashville SC in 2021.

Orlando City vs Austin FC Prediction

Orlando City have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The hosts have scored only two goals in their four matches and will need to improve their attacking play going into this game.

Austin FC can pack a punch on their day but have issues of their own to address ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-1 Austin FC

Orlando City vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rubio to score - Yes