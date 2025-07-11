Orlando City vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as CF Montreal take on Orlando City in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Orlando City vs CF Montreal Preview
Orlando City are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
CF Montreal, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Orlando City vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando City have a slight edge over CF Montreal and have won 11 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's 10 victories.
- Orlando City have lost three of their last four matches at home and have won each of their last two such games - they had lost only three of the 22 such games preceding this run.
- CF Montreal have won two of their last three matches away from home and secured a 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo in their previous such game.
- CF Montreal have won consecutive matches away from home in MLS for the first time since the start of the 2023 season.
- Prince Owusu has scored eight of CF Montreal's 18 goals in MLS this season.
Orlando City vs CF Montreal Prediction
Orlando City have been fairly impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Marco Pasalic has been impressive for the hosts and will look to make his mark this week.
CF Montreal have struggled over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 CF Montreal
Orlando City vs CF Montreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes