Orlando City vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Orlando City and CF Montreal get their 2024 MLS campaign underway when they square off at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides head into the league curtain-raiser off the back of a contrasting pre-season campaign, with Laurent Courtois’ men failing to win their four warm-up matches.

Orlando City turned in a performance of the highest quality on Wednesday when they thrashed Canadian outfit Cavalry FC 3-0 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first qualifying round.

This was in keeping with their impressive performances in pre-season, where they picked up a 1-1 draw with Flamengo on January 27 before winning their subsequent four friendly matches.

Orlando City enjoyed a solid 2023 campaign as they finished second in the Eastern Conference table with 63 points from 34 games and reached the playoff quarter-finals before suffering a 2-0 loss to Columbus Crew.

Montreal, on the other hand, failed to return to the playoffs last season as they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Courtois’ side picked up 41 points from 34 matches, narrowly missing out on post-season football as they finished just two points behind ninth-placed Charlotte FC in the second playoff qualifying spot.

Montreal head into Saturday’s clash off the back of an unconvincing pre-season campaign as they picked up one draw and lost three of their four friendlies.

Orlando City vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Montreal hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Orlando City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Montreal have failed to win their last three visits to the Exploria Stadium, losing twice and picking up one draw since a 4-2 victory in September 2021.

Oscar Pareja’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their last 16 competitive home matches, claiming 11 wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss against DC United in April 2023.

Montreal head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive MLS away defeats, stretching back to a 3-2 victory at Toronto FC on August 21.

Orlando City vs CF Montreal Prediction

Orlando City will be licking their lips as they take on a Montreal side that have endured an unconvincing pre-season campaign.

We predict Pareja’s men will pick up where they left off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup qualifiers and claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-1 CF Montreal

Orlando City vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Orlando’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the two sides)