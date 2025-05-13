Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Orlando City and Charlotte FC square off at the Exploria stadium on Wednesday. Oscar Pareja’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last six encounters since a 1-0 victory in the US Open Cup back in May 2023.

Ad

Orlando City were denied consecutive victories for the first time since March last Sunday when they were held to a 3-3 draw by New England Revolution after conceding an 85th-minute equalizer.

Before that, Pareja’s side kicked off the 2025 US Open Cup campaign in style as they stormed to a 5-0 victory over Tampa Bay at the Al Lang Stadium on May 8.

Orlando City head into Wednesday’s clash on a 10-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and six draws since a 2-1 loss against New York City FC on March 9.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Charlotte suffered a third defeat on the bounce in MLS last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Nashville at Geodis Park last time out.

This followed a 4-1 victory over North Carolina FC in extra time on May 7, a result which has seen Dean Smith’s men book their spot in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

Charlotte have picked up 19 points from their 12 MLS matches so far to sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, one point and two places above this weekend’s hosts.

Ad

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Orlando City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Charlotte FC have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last six games against Smith’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss against Charlotte on May 5.

Charlotte have failed to win seven of their most recent eight away matches, losing six and claiming one draw since the start of February.

Orlando are on a run of five consecutive home games without defeat, picking up three wins and two draws since a 4-2 loss against Philadelphia Union on February 23.

Ad

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Having stumbled into the new campaign, Orlando City have found consistency in recent weeks and will head into Wednesday's clash with confidence.

Charlotte have struggled for results on the road and we predict Pareja’s men will come away with all three points at the Exploria Stadium.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-0 Charlotte FC

Orlando City vs Charlotte FC Betting Tip

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More