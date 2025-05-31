Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Orlando City and Chicago Fire will lock horns at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday, May 31. Oscar Pareja’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight games against the visitors and will thus be looking to extend this dominant run.

Orlando City were left red-faced on Thursday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Atlanta United after conceding two late goals at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before that, Pareja’s side were unbeaten in their previous 12 league matches (6W 6D), including three wins from their most recent three outings.

Orlando City have picked up 27 points from their 16 matches so far to sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table but could move level with second-placed Cincinnati with all three points this weekend.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat against New York City FC when the two sides squared off at the Yankee Stadium last Sunday.

However, Gregg Berhalter’s men had won each of their previous three outings, including a 3-1 victory over New England Revolution in the US Open Cup on May 21. Chicago Fire have picked up 19 points from their 14 league matches so far to sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, three points behind ninth-placed Charlotte FC, albeit with one game in hand.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Orlando City boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Chicago Fire have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Berhalter’s men have failed to win their last eight games against Orlando City, losing five and picking up three draws since a 3-1 victory in July 2021.

Orlando are unbeaten in their last seven MLS home games, picking up five wins and two draws since the start of March.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

The last five meetings between Orlando City and Chicago Fire have produced a combined 16 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Inter & Co Stadium. Orlando have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks and so, they are favorites to come away with maximum points.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Chicago Fire

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)

