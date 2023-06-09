Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Rapids were held to a 0-0 stalemate by San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past New York Red Bulls by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' two victories.

Orlando City have won their last three matches at home against Colorado Rapids in the MLS, with their previous such meeting taking place in 2019 and ending in a 4-3 victory.

Orlando City have won only one of their last seven matches at home in the MLS but have been unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

Colorado Rapids have picked up only 13 points from their 17 games in the MLS this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the competition in the club's history.

Colorado Rapids did not face a shot on target against San Jose Earthquakes last week - the first time they achieved such a feat since August 2021.

Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have struggled so far this season and will need an immediate resurgence to inject life into their flailing campaign. The Rapids have struggled at the Exploria Stadium in the past and will need to be at their best to arrest their slump.

Orlando City have also struggled at the venue over the past month and have a point to prove to the home crowd. Both teams have problems to solve and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Acosta to score - Yes

