Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive Columbus Crew side at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address and will want to win this game.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Crew eased past Chicago Fire by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side edged San Jose Earthquakes to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good recent record against Columbus Crew and have won 10 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's seven victories.

Columbus Crew defeated Orlando City in the MLS Cup playoffs last season and secured only their second victory in 11 matches against the home side in a run dating back to October 2018.

Orlando City have won only one of their first seven matches at home in MLS this season and have picked up only six points in their home games this season.

Columbus Crew have lost only one of their last eight matches away from home in MLS and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew are yet to hit their stride in MLS so far and have a point to prove this weekend. The likes of Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form at home this season. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 Columbus Crew

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rossi to score - Yes