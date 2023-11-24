Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The MLS Cup features another set of knock-out matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive Orlando City side in an important semi-final encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew defeated Atlanta United by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side edged Nashville SC to a narrow 1-0 victory earlier this month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good recent record against Columbus Crew and have won 10 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's six victories.

This is the first meeting between Orlando City and Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup playoffs - the only knock-out match between the two teams took place in the US Open Cup in 2015 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Orlando City.

Orlando City have won eight of their last 10 matches against Columbus Crew in the MLS and have won each of their six such matches at home during this period.

Orlando City have won each of their last six matches in the MLS and have managed to equal their longest-ever such streak in the competition.

Orlando City have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches in the MLS.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Orlando City have grown in stature over the past year and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. The hosts have been defensively formidable in recent weeks and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Columbus Crew have a few issues to address ahead of this game but can be lethal on their day. Orlando City have an excellent record against the Crew at home, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-1 Columbus Crew

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Facundo Torres to score - Yes