Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2025 

Orlando City host Columbus Crew at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to return to winning ways following a late draw in Cincinnati last weekend. The Lions fell behind in the 73rd minute through a goal from Ahoueke Kevin Denkey, but Alex Freeman rescued a point for Orlando in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

With 52 points in the bag from 31 games, the Florida outfit are in seventh position in the Eastern Conference table and have secured a place in round one of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

Columbus Crew are only two points worse off than Orlando on the same table in ninth. Since their crazy 5-4 win against Atlanta United on 14 September, the Crews have failed to win any of their next three top-flight fixtures, including a 2-0 loss to Chicago Fire in their last outing.

Andrew Gutman fired Chicago in front after 25 minutes before Hugo Cuypers doubled their advantage in the 70th minute. It was only their eighth loss of the season from 32 games but the side have really struggled to kill a game off, winning only 13 and drawing 11.

The Black and Gold have only two more fixtures left in the league phase of the season, and have already booked their place in the wild-card round of the MLS playoffs.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 clashes between the sides in the past, with Orlando winning over Columbus 11 times and losing on nine occasions.

Having beaten the Crew (1-3) in the last fixture, Orlando City could see back-to-back wins against the side for the first time since 2022.

After losing three games in a row in all competitions, Orlando are unbeaten in the next three.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Neither team have impressed lately but Orlando City are unbeaten in their last few games.

Columbus Crew have struggled following their pulsating victory over Atlanta United, and could face the heat once again.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Columbus Crew

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

