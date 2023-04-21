Orlando City vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Orlando City host D.C. United at the Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (April 22) as both sides look to build on their last win.

The Lions are coming off a 2-1 win over Minnesota, fighting back from a deficit to clinch all three points, with Duncan McGuire scoring an 88th-minute winner. With 11 points in seven games, Oscar Pareja's side are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

D.C., meanwhile, beat Montreal 1-0 in their last game, with Lewis O'Brien's 46th-minute strike earned them all three points and snapping a six-game winless run.

However, it was only their second win of the season in eight games. The Black-and-Reds are 11th in the Eastern Conference with just eight points.

Orlando City vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 previous clashes between the two sides, with D.C winning eight and losing six.

Their last meeting in March was a 1-1 draw

D.C have beaten Orlando twice in their last three games, including a 5-3 win in July 2022.

Orlando have scored only seven goals in the league this season, with only New York Red Bulls (6), Inter Miami (6) Montreal (3) scoring fewer.

D.C have conceded 12 times, with only Charlotte (16) and Montreal (17) shipping in more.

Orlando have played four home games this season, winning just once - the opening game against New York Red Bulls. Since then, they've drawn once and lost twice

D.C won their last away game and last won consecutive league games on the road in October 2020,

D.C are unbeaten in their last two away league games. They last went longer without losing between August-September 2022.

Orlando City vs D.C. United Prediction

It's a clash between a limp attack and a lackluster defence, as both Orlando and D.C. have struggled to find their best form this season.

Orlando have lost their last two home games, which could give the visitors some hope, but their poor defence could come back to haunt them.

Prediction: Orlando 1-1 D.C

Orlando City vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

