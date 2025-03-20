Orlando City vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

The action continues in MLS as Orlando City and DC United go head-to-head at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. Troy Lesesne’s men were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering when the two sides met in July 2024 and will be looking to get one over the Lions this weekend.

Orlando City saw their lead slip away twice last Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by New York Red Bulls when the two sides squared off at the Red Bull Arena.

Before that, the Lions lost two of their opening three MLS matches this season, suffering defeat against Philadelphia Union and New York City FC on either side of a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on March 2.

Orlando’s slow start to the season has been in keeping with their unconvincing performance in pre-season, where they failed to win their three warm-up games, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

On the other hand, DC United were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Montreal at Audi Field.

Lesesne’s men had kicked off the season with back-to-back stalemates against Toronto FC and Chicago Fire before securing a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City on March 9.

While DC United are one of just three sides yet to suffer defeat in the Eastern Conference, they currently sit ninth in the table with six points from a possible 12, two points and two places above this weekend’s hosts.

Orlando City vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, DC United boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Orlando City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

DC United are unbeaten in six of their last seven MLS away matches — claiming five wins and one draw — with a 4-0 loss against Philadelphia Union in September being the exception.

Orlando City have won just one of their most recent five MLS matches while losing three and picking up one draw since December 1.

Orlando City vs DC United Prediction

The last seven meetings between Orlando City and DC United have produced a combined 30 goals and we expect another action-packed contest at the Exploria Stadium with plenty of goalmouth action.

The Lions are firm favorites on paper but we predict DC United will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 DC United

Orlando City vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven encounters)

