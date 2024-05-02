Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important clash at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The away side edged Colorado Rapids by a 2-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

Orlando City picked up a victory and a draw against FC Cincinnati last season and are one of only two teams to face them at least twice without suffering a single defeat.

Orlando City suffered a 2-1 defeat against Toronto FC last week and registered only their second defeat in their last 17 matches at home in the regular season of MLS.

FC Cincinnati have secured a total of five victories in MLS so far this season, with all their victories coming by a margin of one goal.

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta has contributed to one goal in each of his last four matches in MLS.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have stepped up to the plate over the past month but are yet to hit their peak in the final third. Luciano Acosta has shouldered the creative responsibility for his side so far and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Orlando City have flattered to deceive over the past year and will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. FC Cincinnati are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 FC Cincinnati

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes