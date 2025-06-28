Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Published Jun 28, 2025 06:19 GMT
St. Louis CITY SC v Orlando City - Source: Getty
Orlando City and FC Cincinnati clash at the Inter & Co Stadium in MLS on Saturday

The action continues in MLS as Orlando City and FC Cincinnati go head-to-head at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. Oscar Pareja’s men have failed to win their last three home games against Cincinnati and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Orlando City turned in an impressive attacking display in midweek when they cruised to a 4-2 victory over St. Louis City at CityPark.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids on June 15; a result which saw Pareja’s side’s run of two back-to-back defeats come to an end.

Orlando City have won nine of their 19 MLS matches so far while losing four and claiming six draws to collect 33 points and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other hand, Cincinnati picked up consecutive victories for the first time since May as they edged out CF Montreal 3-1 at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday.

Before that, Pat Noonan’s men snapped their run of four back-to-back games without a win on June 15 when they picked up a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium.

Cincinnati have picked up 36 points from their 19 league matches so far to sit second in the Eastern Conference table, four points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Orlando City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last 11 meetings between the two teams.
  • FC Cincinnati have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
  • Orlando City are unbeaten in seven of their last eight MLS home matches, claiming five wins and two draws since the start of March.
  • Cincinnati have lost just two of their most recent nine games on the road while picking up six wins and one draw since late March.
Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Orlando City and Cincinnati are separated by just three points in the upper echelons of the table and this makes for an exciting watch at the Inter & Co Stadium.

Home advantage gives Pareja’s men a slight edge and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 FC Cincinnati

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Orlando’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

