Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023  

Orlando City welcome Houston Dynamo to the Exploria Stadium for their opening game in the 2023 Leagues Cup on Friday (July 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback away win over Atlanta United in the MLS last weekend. Caleb Wiley put Orlando ahead in the 22nd minute before Carlos Vinicius levelled matters three minutes later. Duncan McGuire's 62-minute strike proved to be the winner.

Houston, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate at Colorado Rapids.

Apart from Orlando and Houston, Santos Laguna are the other team in Group 9 of the tournament.

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with Houston leading 3-2.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Orlando win 2-1 at home.

Six of Houston's last eight games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Orlando's last seven games, including the last four, have produced at least three goals.

Orlando are unbeaten in seven home games, winning four.

Houston are on a five-game winless streak.

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston are coming into the tournament on a poor run of form that has seen them go five games without a win. Orlando, by contrast, have been more consistent, particularly at home, going unbeaten in seven games.

Games involving Orlando tend to be high-scoring affairs, with the hosts scoring at least twice in six of their last eight games. Houston's games, meanwhile, are typically compact affairs, making this contest a clash of differing styles.

Orlando's consistency and home advantage give them an edge, and the hosts enter the game as the favourites. Orlando should claim a comfortable win but might not keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals