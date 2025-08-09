Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Orlando City vs Inter Miami Preview
Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Herons eased past Pumas UNAM by a 3-1 margin in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Orlando City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side thrashed Necaxa by a 5-1 margin in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Orlando City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando City have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won six out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's five victories.
- Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of FC Cincinnati last month.
- Orlando City have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids in an MLS encounter in June this year.
- Orlando City are unbeaten in their last three matches against Inter Miami in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 5-0 margin in March last year.
Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction
Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Rodrigo de Paul found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.
Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and have a good recent record against the Herons. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 Inter Miami
Orlando City vs Inter Miami Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes