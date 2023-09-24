Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Preview

Orlando City are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Herons eased past Toronto FC by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won five out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's four victories.

Inter Miami have never defeated Orlando City in an MLS fixture away from home and have lost two of their five such matches in the competition so far.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the regular season of the MLS at home and have won each of their last four such matches in the competition.

After a run of only eight victories in 28 matches in the MLS, Inter Miami have won nine of their last 14 such games in the competition.

Orlando City have found the back of the net in 12 matches on the trot at home in the MLS, with their previous failure to score a goal at the Exploria Stadium coming in April this year.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been in resurgent form over the past month but will have to do without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba this weekend. Facundo Farias and Robert Taylor were impressive against Toronto FC last week and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate this season but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Inter Miami

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Taylor to score - Yes