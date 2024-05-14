Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando City take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the Inter & Co Stadium on Wednesday. Inter Miami have been in excellent form this season and are the favorites to win this game.

Orlando City are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Philadelphia Union to a narrow 3-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been in exceptional form this season. The Herons defeated CF Montreal by a 3-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Inter Miami are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams.

Orlando City form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Inter Miami form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Team News

Orlando City

Ramiro Enrique and Tahir Reid-Brown are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Rafael Santos and Robin Jansson are also carrying knocks and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Ramiro Enrique, Tahir Reid-Brown

Doubtful: Rafael Santos, Robin Jansson

Suspended: None

Inter Miami

Lionel Messi took a blow to the knee over the weekend but should be able to recover in time for this match. Robbie Robinson, Facundo Farias, Diego Gomez, and Federico Redondo are injured and will not be able to play a part on Wednesday.

Injured: Robbie Robinson, Facundo Farias, Diego Gomez, Federico Redondo

Doubtful: Ian Fray, Shanyder Borgelin, Serhii Kryvtsov

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Gallese; Brekalo, Cartagena, Jansson, Schlegel, Smith; Angulo, Ojeda, Lodeiro, Torres; McGuire

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-4-2): Callender; Weigandt, Allen, Freire, Negri; Ruiz, Busquets, Bright, Rojas; Messi, Suarez

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have come into their own this season and have carved out a three-point lead for themselves this season. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this week.

Orlando City have struggled this season and will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Inter Miami are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-4 Inter Miami