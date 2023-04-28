Orlando City vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

Orlando City welcome LA Galaxy to the Exploria Stadium in an MLS fixture on Saturday (April 29).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat against D.C United at the same venue last weekend. Taxiarchis Fountas, Donovan Pines and Christian Benteke found the back of the net for the visitors, while Duncan McGuire netted a consolation for Orlando.

Galaxy, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Austin FC. Chicharito and Riqui Puig scored second-half goals to inspire the California outfit to the win.

Nevertheless, they remain in 13th spot in the Western Conference, having garnered six points from eight games. Orlando's defeat saw them drop to ninth spot in the Eastern Conference with 11 points to show for their efforts after eight games.

Orlando City vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with each team winning thrice apiece.

Their most recent meeting in March 2022 saw Orlando claim a 1-0 away win.

Six of Orlando's last seven games have had goals at both ends.

Galaxy's win was their first of the season, ending a seven-game winless start.

Orlando are winless in their last five home games across competitions, losing their last three.

LA have failed to score in their last three away games.

Orlando City vs LA Galaxy Prediction

LA finally registered their first win of the season last weekend, which prove to be a tonic for what has been a dire start to the campaign. They also claimed a 1-0 win on their last visit to Orlando in 2019.

Orlando, meanwhile, have not had the best of results in front of their fans, going winless in five games. However, games involving Oscar Pareja's side have tended to witness goals at both ends.

The trend should continue, with the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Orlando 2-1 LA

Orlando City vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes