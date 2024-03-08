Orlando City vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

Orlando City will entertain Minnesota at Inter&Co Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

Orlando vs Minnesota Preview

The hosts are in search of their first win of the new season, following a goalless draw in their opening game and a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Inter Miami. Orlando City wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity of claiming full points at home against Minnesota. The sides’ previous two clashes ended in favor of Orlando (2-1, 2-0).

The Lions did not return with their blistering form of last season. They finished second in the Eastern Conference and second overall, and made it to the conference semi-finals in the playoffs. However, Orlando have been impressive in the ongoing CONCACAF Champions Cup and have booked their place in the round of 16.

Minnesota opened their campaign with a 2-1 away win against Austin. However, they were held to a 1-1 draw at home in their second outing by 2023 MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew. The visitors will draw inspiration from their previous trip to Inter&Co Stadium, which turned out to be successful with a 5-4 scoreline.

The Loons did not qualify for the playoffs last season after finishing 21st overall, prompting the dismissal of head coach Sean McAuley. His successor Eric Ramsay will be playing his first match with his new club on Sunday. He will hope to extend the side’s unbeaten away run to three matches in all competitions.

Orlando vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes against Minnesota.

Orlando City have won twice and lost twice in their last four home matches against Minnesota.

Orlando City have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Minnesota have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Orlando City have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, the same as Minnesota.

Orlando vs Minnesota Prediction

Orlando City are yet to score a single goal this season. The team’s top scorer of last season, Facundo Torres, can’t wait to open his account and there is no better occasion than in front of his home fans.

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair helped his side avoid numerous setbacks last season. He remains in top form.

Orlando City are expected to come out on top based on home advantage.

Prediction: Orlando 3-1 Minnesota

Orlando vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score - Yes