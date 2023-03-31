Orlando City vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Orlando City welcome Nashville to the Exploria Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts returned to winning ways since the campaign opener, winning 2-1 at Philadelphia Union, thanks to early goals from Martín Ojeda and Ivan Angulo, to climb to fourth in the standings.

Nashville, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently. After going unbeaten in their first three games, they have lost two in a row. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Cincinnati. They trail Orlando by one point and are in sixth place in the points table.

Orlando City vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met eight times across competitions since 2020, with each team winning twice.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Nashville's last seven MLS games.

Four of their eight meetings have seen under 2.5 goals.

Five of Orlando's seven games this season have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nashville have kept three clean sheets in five MLS games and have failed to score in three outings.

Orlando have suffered just one defeat at home against Nashville, with the previous two ending 1-1.

Nashville have the best defensive record in the MLS, conceding twice in five games.

The visitors have the second-worst attacking record in the Western Conference, scoring four goals in five games.

Both teams have scored in their eight meetings.

Orlando City vs Nashville Prediction

Orlando have just one defeat in the MLS this season but have won only twice. They have outscored Nashville 5-4 in the league this term.

Nashville, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two games. They're yet to lose three straight games in the MLS and should hold the hosts to a draw.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-1 Nashville

Orlando City vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Martín Ojeda to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes