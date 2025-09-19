Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important clash at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.
Orlando City vs Nashville SC Preview
Orlando City are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by DC United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The away side eased past Philadelphia Union by a 3-1 margin in the semifinals of the US Open Cup last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Orlando City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando City have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won six out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's five victories.
- Orlando City are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming on penalties against Toluca in the Leagues Cup last month.
- Orlando City have conceded a total of 11 goals in their last four matches in all competitions but have managed to find the back of the net in each of these games.
- Nashville SC have won only one of their last seven matches in MLS, with their only victory in the competition during this period coming by a 5-1 margin against Orlando City last month.
Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction
Nashville SC have impressive players in their ranks but have stuttered with alarming regularity in recent weeks. Sam Surridge scored a brilliant hat-trick in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.
Orlando City have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Nashville SC
Orlando City vs Nashville SC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes