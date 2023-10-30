Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of playoffs this week as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Monday.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC finished in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table in the regular season and have been in excellent form in recent months. The hosts eased past Toronto FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won three out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's two victories.

Orlando City are set to face Nashville SC in a knock-out match for the third consecutive year - the previous such encounter witnessed the Lions secure a victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the US Open Cup last year.

The previous meeting between the two teams this month ended in a 1-0 victory for Orlando City and brought Nashville SC's unbeaten run of eight matches against the Lions to an end.

Orlando City secured 63 points and 18 victories in the regular season of the MLS - their best performance in a single edition of the competition.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction

Orlando City have been in impressive form in the MLS this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The hosts have won each of their last four games in the competition and will look to extend their run this week.

Nashville SC can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Orlando City are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Nashville SC

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ramiro Enrique to score - Yes