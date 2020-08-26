Orlando City vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City are set to host Nashville SC at Exploria Stadium tomorrow in their latest MLS fixture.

Orlando City come into this fixture on the back of a pulsating 3-2 loss to Inter Miami on Sunday. A brace from Julian Carranza and a Rodolfo Pizarro goal sealed the deal for Diego Alonso's men. Daryl Dike and former Manchester United winger Nani scored the goals for Orlando City.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Atlanta United on Sunday. A brace from Argentine attacker Pity Martinez secured the win for Atlanta United, as Nashville SC came up short at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Nashville SC are an MLS expansion side, and are yet to face Orlando City in any competition.

Orlando City form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Nashville SC form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Team News

Advertisement

Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja will be unable to call upon the services of USA international Dom Dwyer, with the forward out with a long-term injury. Other than that, Pareja will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Dom Dwyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Nashville SC have a few injury problems. Defender Ken Tribbett is unavailable, while defenders Eric Miller and Jimmy Medranda are unlikely to feature.

Injured: Ken Tribbett

Doubtful: Eric Miller, Jimmy Medranda

Suspended: None

Also Read: Ranking the 10 best UEFA Champions League players this season (2019-20)

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese, Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Junior Urso, Uri Rosell, Mauricio Pereyra, Sebas Mendez, Daryl Dike, Nani

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Willis, Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Dominique Badji, Hany Mukhtar

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction

Orlando City's star player has been former Manchester United and Valencia winger Nani. The Portugal international is in fine form and has enjoyed a good goalscoring campaign this season. Ecuadorian midfielder Sebas Mendez has also looked impressive for the club.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are still finding their feet. Defender Walker Zimmerman scored the club's first goal in MLS history, and has looked solid at the back as well. Midfielders Anibal Godoy and Dax McCarty could be vital to the club's success tomorrow, as well as in the future.

Prediction: Orlando City 1:0 Nashville SC

Also Read: 5 reasons why leaving Barcelona could be the right decision for Lionel Messi